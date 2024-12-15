Fantasy Football
Mike Williams headshot

Mike Williams News: Elevated volume possible Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 15, 2024 at 12:23pm

Williams is in line for expanded role in Sunday's Week 15 matchup against the Eagles with George Pickens (hamstring) inactive for the contest.

Playing without Pickens in Week 14 against the Browns, Williams resurfaced in the Steelers' air attack, albeit modestly, with a 3-36 line on four targets. However, that represented a significant uptick in involvement for the veteran trade-deadline acquisition, whose only reception in a Steelers uniform prior to that game had been a 32-yard touchdown catch in his Week 10 team debut against the Commanders. Williams will have added opportunities for targets again Sunday against the Eagles, although those will come versus a talented secondary that's allowed an NFC-low 178.5 passing yards per game.

Mike Williams
Pittsburgh Steelers
More Stats & News
