Mike Williams News: Held without catch Wednesday

Williams failed to secure either of his two targets during Wednesday's 29-10 loss to Kansas City.

Williams had racked up double-digit yards in each of the last three games, but his production took a step back on Christmas Day since George Pickens (hamstring) was back in action. Williams hasn't been a reliable contributor over his eight appearances with the Steelers this year, securing eight of 12 targets for 107 yards and a touchdown. Now that Pickens is healthy, Williams' upside for next week's regular-season finale against the Bengals is limited.