Mike Williams News: Moderate increase in role

Williams recorded three receptions on four targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 27-14 win over the Browns.

The Steelers had limited pass volume, with Russell Wilson taking to the air only 26 times. Even with an expanded role in the absence of George Pickens (groin), that led to a modest stat line for Williams. Nevertheless, it was his best usage as a Steeler, and he finished tied for second on the team in targets. Even with some slight reason for optimism, it's difficult to trust that Williams will post a meaningful stat line heading into a Week 15 matchup against the Eagles.