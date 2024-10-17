Fantasy Football
Mike Williams headshot

Mike Williams News: Not practicing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 17, 2024

Williams (personal) is back with the Jets but was listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Williams reportedly did some work on the side but didn't actually practice with teammates. He's clearly the odd man out after the Davante Adams trade, and it may be that the focus right now is on staying healthy while the Jets try to work out a trade. Whatever the case, Williams isn't a recommended fantasy play Week 7 against the Steelers.

Mike Williams
New York Jets
