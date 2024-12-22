Mike Williams News: Racks up 24 yards in loss

Williams secured all three of his targets for 24 yards during Saturday's 34-17 loss to Baltimore.

Williams continued to see a slightly increased role Saturday since George Pickens (hamstring) was sidelined for a third consecutive game. Williams has racked up double-digit receiving yards in each of the last three matchups, securing seven of nine targets for 75 yards during that time. His fantasy value remains limited, and his role could decrease next week since head coach Mike Tomlin has said that Pickens has a "real chance" to play against Kansas City.