Mike Williams News: Scores once across 18 appearances

Williams hauled in nine of 13 targets for 132 yards and one touchdown across nine regular-season appearances with the Steelers. He also posted a 12-166-0 receiving line on 21 targets in nine games with the Jets.

Williams also had one 37-yard catch (on two targets) in the Steelers' wild-card round loss to Baltimore. The 30-year-old wideout failed to emerge as a reliable contributor in either New York, where he kicked off the 2024 campaign, or Pittsburgh, who acquired him via trade early November in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick. Now set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Williams will hope to find a landing spot in free agency where he'll get a chance to prove himself as a potential starting option.