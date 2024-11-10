Fantasy Football
Mike Williams News: Set for Steelers debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 10, 2024 at 8:42am

Williams is active for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Williams was acquired by the Steelers on Tuesday prior to the trade deadline, so there was some question of whether he'd be ready to suit up for his new team. Per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, Williams may not see a full complement of snaps, so he may not make much of a statistical impact in his debut with Pittsburgh.

