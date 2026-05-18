Miles Davis News: Signs with Carolina
The Panthers signed Davis as an undrafted free agent Monday, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Davis ended his collegiate career with Utah State in 2025, where he ran the ball 131 times for 731 yards and eight touchdowns while catching 28 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns. The undrafted rookie will look to earn a spot on the active roster as he competes in the Panthers' offseason programs.
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