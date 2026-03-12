Miles Killebrew headshot

Miles Killebrew News: Signs with Tampa Bay

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Killebrew (knee) signed a one-year, $1.8 million contract with Tampa Bay on Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The 32-year-old is a former All-Pro special teams player and will reunite with former Steelers special teams coordinator Danny Smith with the Bucs. Killebrew sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 6 last season but appears to be healthy.

Miles Killebrew
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles Killebrew See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Miles Killebrew See More
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 6 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 6 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
150 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Christmas Matchups
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Christmas Matchups
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
December 20, 2023
Team Previews: 2018 Detroit Lions
NFL
Team Previews: 2018 Detroit Lions
Author Image
Logan Larson
July 28, 2018
Team Previews: Detroit Lions
NFL
Team Previews: Detroit Lions
Author Image
Paul Bruno
July 28, 2016
NFL Draft: Four-Round Mock Draft
NFL
NFL Draft: Four-Round Mock Draft
Author Image
Mario Puig
April 13, 2016