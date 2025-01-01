Miles Sanders Injury: Full practice Wednesday

Sanders (ankle), who remains on injured reserve, practiced fully Wednesday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

The Panthers officially designated Sanders for return from IR on Wednesday, two days removed from coach Dave Canales telling David Newton of ESPN.com that the running back had a chance to return to action Week 18. Sanders has been sidelined since Week 10, and he averaged just 3.7 YPC on his 38 carries prior to suffering a sprained ankle, but with Chuba Hubbard (knee) and Jonathon Brooks (knee) on IR, Sanders would be the most accomplished RB for Carolina if he's activated for Sunday's game in Atlanta, as Raheem Blackshear, Mike Boone and Velus Jones are the current healthy options at the position.