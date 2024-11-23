Fantasy Football
Miles Sanders Injury: Lands on IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 23, 2024 at 2:18pm

The Panthers placed Sanders (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday.

Sanders had already been ruled out for Sunday's Week 12 game against Kansas City after spraining his ankle against the Giants in Week 10 prior to Carolina's Week 11 bye. He wasn't able to practice at all this week, and his move to IR means Sanders won't be eligible to return to game action until Sunday, Dec. 22 versus Arizona. His absence comes as rookie Jonathon Brooks (knee) appears set to make his NFL debut Sunday while serving as the Panthers' No. 2 back behind Chuba Hubbard.

