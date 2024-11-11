Miles Sanders Injury: Seeing specialist

Head coach Dave Canales told reporters that Sanders is seeing a specialist for his knee/foot injury Monday, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.

Sanders played six offensive snaps and rushed twice for five yards before exiting Sunday's win over the Giants with a knee/foot injury. Canales also noted the team doesn't have much information on Sanders' injury at the moment, but they should know more following Monday's specialist visit. The Panthers have a Week 11 bye, giving Sanders an extra week to recover regardless of the severity of his issue.