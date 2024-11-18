Miles Sanders Injury: Unlikely for Week 12

Panthers head coach Dave Canales said Monday that Sanders (foot/ankle) is considered week-to-week and is unlikely to play Sunday against the Chiefs, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

Sanders was carted off the field with the lower-body injury during the Panthers' Week 10 overtime win over the Giants on Nov. 10, with Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reporting three days later that the running back was viewed as day-to-day. Despite having the benefit of a Week 11 bye to aid in his recovery, Sanders' injury looks to be more significant than the Panthers initially believed, as he wasn't on the field for the team's unofficial practice session Monday, per Joe Person of The Athletic. Sanders has been serving as the top backup to lead back Chuba Hubbard this season, but rookie second-round pick Jonathon Brooks (knee) is poised to make his NFL debut Sunday and could retain the No. 2 role even once Sanders is back to full health.