Miles Sanders News: Released by Carolina

The Panthers released Sanders on Tuesday, Jonathan Jones of CBSSports.com reports.

Sanders made it through two seasons of a four-year, $25.4 million contract, mostly backing up Chuba Hubbard during that time. The deal ended up being a disaster for Carolina, with Sanders arguably the most overpaid running back in the league. He'll turn 28 in May and may now have to settle for a chance to compete for a roster spot.