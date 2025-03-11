Fantasy Football
Join MLB Editor Erik Halterman for a live Q&A Session NOW on Discord: #mlb-fantasy!
Miles Sanders News: Released by Carolina

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

The Panthers released Sanders on Tuesday, Jonathan Jones of CBSSports.com reports.

Sanders made it through two seasons of a four-year, $25.4 million contract, mostly backing up Chuba Hubbard during that time. The deal ended up being a disaster for Carolina, with Sanders arguably the most overpaid running back in the league. He'll turn 28 in May and may now have to settle for a chance to compete for a roster spot.

