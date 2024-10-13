Miles Sanders News: Sees limited work again in Week 6

Sanders took three carries for one yard and caught one pass for 12 yards in Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Falcons.

The second-year Panther was an afterthought once again in Carolina's Week 6 loss, as Chuba Hubbard posted another efficient near-100 yard rushing performance. Sanders has now seen just eight total touches across the Panthers' last two games, and his workload will likely continue to decrease with Jonathon Brooks (knee) expected to return to practice next week.