Miles Scott News: Lands with Broncos
The Broncos selected Scott in the seventh round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 246th overall.
Scott (6-foot-0, 203 pounds) will have his work cut out for him to compete for a depth role in Denver's secondary, but he boasts the size, ball skills (as a former wide receiver) and experience to find a role if he can make the most of his developmental opportunities. The 24-year-old started the final three seasons of his five-year career at Illinois. Expect Scott to kick off his rookie year competing with JL Skinner (shoulder), Devon Key and Tycen Anderson for depth reps at safety.
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