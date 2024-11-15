Miller Forristall Injury: Reaches injury settlement
Forristall (undisclosed) was cut from the Rams' practice squad with an injury settlement Friday.
The Alabama product's most recent in-game action came with the Browns in 2022, when he appeared in four contests and failed to haul in his only target across 16 offensive snaps. Forristall must now prove he's past his undisclosed injury before signing with another team.
Miller Forristall
Free Agent
