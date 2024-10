The Falcons waived Eifler (undisclosed) from injured reserve Monday, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports.

Eifler was waived without an injury settlement Monday, which suggests he's still dealing with his undisclosed injury in some capacity. The Illinois product has yet to play this year, but he appeared in two regular-season games for the Falcons last season, failing to record a stat while playing 31 special-teams snaps.