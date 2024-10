The Ravens hosted Eifler (undisclosed) for a workout Friday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The Falcons waived Eifler from injured reserve Monday due to an unspecified injury. He appears to be over the issue, and he'll look to catch on with the Ravens to provide depth at linebacker. Eifler logged 31 special-teams snaps across two regular-season outings with Atlanta in 2023.