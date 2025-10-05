The defensive tackle surfaced on the injury report Wednesday, when he was limited in practice, and then missed Thursday's session and returned for a limited practice Friday. Though he was initially trending in the wrong direction, Williams' injury does not appear to be serious enough to keep him out of Sunday's contest. The free-agent signing has played on at least 58 percent of the defensive snaps in each of New England's first four games, recording nine tackles (seven solo), including 2.0 sacks.