Milton Williams News: Big signing for New England
Williams is slated to sign with the Patriots on a multi-year contract worth $26 million annually, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Williams played all 17 regular-season games with the Eagles in 2024, tallying 24 total tackles (11 solo), including a career-high 5.0 sacks. He also had one pass defensed, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Now heading into his age-26 season in fresh surroundings under new head coach Mike Vrabel, Williams will operate as an immediate starter for New England.
