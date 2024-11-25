Milton Williams News: Gets to QB in win

Williams recorded two solo tackles, both of which were sacks, in Sunday's 37-20 win over the Rams.

The defensive lineman took advantage of double teams faced by his fellow lineman, Jalen Carter, throughout the night. Williams has yet to play on more than 65 percent of the defensive snaps in a game this season, but he has 15 tackles (nine solo), including 5.0 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.