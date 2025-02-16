Milton Williams News: Remains productive in contract year

Williams finished the 2024 season with 24 total tackles (11 solo), including 5.0 sacks, while also adding a pass defensed, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery over 17 regular-season games.

Williams remained a rather productive member of Philadelphia's impressive defensive line in 2024, recording a career-high 5.0 sacks during the regular season. Williams will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent, and many teams will likely be interested in pursuing him on the open market.