Milton Williams News: Thrives in playoffs for Patriots
Williams recorded 29 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, along with a defensed pass over 12 regular-season games (all starts) in 2025.
Williams' first campaign in New England was interrupted by an ankle injury that caused him to miss five contests late in the season. He was able to return to action in Week 18 and then played a big role during the Patriots' playoff run, posting seven tackles, including 3.0 sacks, along with a defensed pass across four contests. Williams will be in the second year of a four-year deal in 2026 and should again be a key component of New England's defensive line.
