Milton Williams headshot

Milton Williams News: Thrives in playoffs for Patriots

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2026 at 7:52pm

Williams recorded 29 tackles, including 3.5 sacks, along with a defensed pass over 12 regular-season games (all starts) in 2025.

Williams' first campaign in New England was interrupted by an ankle injury that caused him to miss five contests late in the season. He was able to return to action in Week 18 and then played a big role during the Patriots' playoff run, posting seven tackles, including 3.0 sacks, along with a defensed pass across four contests. Williams will be in the second year of a four-year deal in 2026 and should again be a key component of New England's defensive line.

Milton Williams
New England Patriots
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Milton Williams See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Milton Williams See More
NFL Picks: Patriots vs Seahawks Props Experts Roundtable
NFL
NFL Picks: Patriots vs Seahawks Props Experts Roundtable
Rotowire Staff
6 days ago
DFS Super Bowl LX Breakdown: Seahawks vs. Patriots
NFL
DFS Super Bowl LX Breakdown: Seahawks vs. Patriots
Author Image
Mario Puig
9 days ago
NFL Staff Picks: Super Bowl Winners & Predictions
NFL
NFL Staff Picks: Super Bowl Winners & Predictions
Rotowire Staff
10 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
42 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
48 days ago