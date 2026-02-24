Minkah Fitzpatrick Injury: Miami listening to offers

Speaking at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday, new Dolphins GM Jon-Eric Sullivan said everything is on the table with Fitzpatrick (calf), and Miami is listening to trade offers for the safety, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Fitzpatrick has one year remaining on his contract and carries a bloated base salary of $15.6 million to go with an $18.849 million cap number. That doesn't make a whole lot of sense for a rebuilding Dolphins team. The 29-year-old safety started all 14 regular-season games in which he appeared last season, recording 82 tackles (59 solo), including first first career sack, six pass breakups, including just one interception, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble. After making three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2022-24 with the Steelers, it was a down season for Fitzpatrick.