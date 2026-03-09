Minkah Fitzpatrick News: Headed to Jets
The Dolphins are slated to trade Fitzpatrick to the Jets in exchange for a 2026 seventh-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
In 14 regular-season games with Miami last season, Fitzpatrick recorded 82 tackles (59 solo) and one interception. The addition of Fitzpatrick will bolster the Jets secondary ahead of the 2026 campaign, with the acquisition of the 29-year-old safety coming at an affordable cost to the franchise in terms of draft capital. Meanwhile, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus, Fitzpatrick is set to ink a three-year, $40 million deal with his new team in the wake of the trade.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Minkah Fitzpatrick See More
-
General NFL Article
Gameday Injuries: Week 1864 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips65 days ago
-
NFL Picks
NFL Week 18 Odds Tracker: Best Odds and Line Movement66 days ago
-
Injury Analysis
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Achane Doubtful, Hampton Out66 days ago
-
Beating the Book
Beating the Book: NFL Week 18 Picks Against the Spread & Score Predictions67 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Minkah Fitzpatrick See More