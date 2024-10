Fitzpatrick totaled nine tackles (six solo) during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Colts.

Fitzpatrick logged the second-most tackles for the Steelers on Sunday behind starting strong safety DeShon Elliot (12). After missing seven regular-season games in 2023 due to multiple injuries, Fitzpatrick has played every single defensive snap through the first four games of 2024, and over that span he's recorded 25 tackles (18 solo).