Mitch Morse News: Announces retirement
Morse has announced his retirement Thursday from the NFL after 10 seasons, Ryan O'Halloran of The Buffalo News reports.
Morse signed a two-year, $10.5 million deal with Jacksonville in 2024, announcing his retirement with one year remaining on his contract. The 10-year veteran started 143 games in his career and earned his lone Pro Bowl appearance with the Bills back in the 2022 season.
Mitch Morse
Free Agent
