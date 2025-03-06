Fantasy Football
Mitch Morse News: Announces retirement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2025 at 9:11am

Morse has announced his retirement Thursday from the NFL after 10 seasons, Ryan O'Halloran of The Buffalo News reports.

Morse signed a two-year, $10.5 million deal with Jacksonville in 2024, announcing his retirement with one year remaining on his contract. The 10-year veteran started 143 games in his career and earned his lone Pro Bowl appearance with the Bills back in the 2022 season.

