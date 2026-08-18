Mitch Van Vooren News: Let go by New England
The Patriots waived Van Vooren on Tuesday.
Van Vooren signed with the Patriots near the start of training camp. The tight end was unable to make it with the Browns, being waived in August of 2025, while making it to a similar spot in the Patriots' 2026 training camp. Van Vooren will now be placed on waivers, and when he likely clears will become a free agent able to sign with any organization.
Mitch Van Vooren
Free Agent
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