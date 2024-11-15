Mitch Wishnowsky Injury: Won't play Week 11

Wishnowsky (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Cam Inman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Wishnowsky has been unable to practice all week due to a back issue, and head coach Kyle Shanahan said Friday that Wishnowsky is a candidate to go on injured reserve, per Clayton Holloway of NFL.com. Pat O'Donnell will likely be called up from the practice squad to serve as the 49ers' punter for Week 11.