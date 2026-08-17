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Mitchell Trubisky Injury: Tweaks biceps in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 5:18pm

Trubisky was removed from Monday's training camp practice due to a biceps injury, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after Monday's practice that he was optimistic about Trubisky's biceps injury. The veteran quarterback can be considered day-to-day for now, but he'll undergo further tests to determine the extent of his injury. An extended absence for Trubisky would mean more second-team reps for Will Levis.

Mitchell Trubisky
Tennessee Titans
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