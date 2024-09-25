Mitchell Trubisky: Makes garbage-time cameo

Trubisky completed his lone pass attempt for a three-yard gain and lost a yard on his lone carry in Monday's 47-10 win over the Jaguars.

Trubisky directed the Buffalo offense for the final three possessions of the night after starting quarterback Josh Allen guided the Bills to a commanding 27-point lead through the early part of the fourth quarter. He mostly handed the ball off as the Bills ran down the clock, with his lone carry being a kneeldown in the final minute of the quarter. So long as Allen stays healthy throughout the season, Trubisky's playing time will remain limited to the tail end of non-competitive games.