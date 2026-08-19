Mitchell Trubisky News: Absent with biceps issue

Trubisky (biceps) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.

Trubisky exited Monday's practice due to the initial biceps issue, making Wednesday's absence a pattern. The backup quarterback's injury is not apparently a huge issue, and Trubisky is still day-to-day as he manages the tweak. If the Titans want to stay safe with their first line of defense if Cam Ward goes down, they will likely have Will Levis or Hendon Hooker play most of the snaps in Sunday's preseason showdown with the Seahawks.