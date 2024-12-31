Mitchell Trubisky News: Likely to get extended run Week 18

Trubisky is likely to play extensively in Sunday's game at New England, after head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that Josh Allen slated to start at quarterback but will "be out there for a very, very short-lived amount of time," Alec White of the Bills' official site reports.

The Bills are locked in as the AFC's No. 2 seed regardless of how Week 18 action plays out, and McDermott hinted that the team will use its regular-season finale as an opportunity to rest some key players ahead of the playoffs while getting more extended evaluations of players on the back end of the roster. The Bills will allow Allen to extend his streak of consecutive starts to 105 games Sunday, but he may only direct the offense for a possession or two before giving way to Trubisky, who has played just 53 snaps all season, mostly at the tail end of blowouts. Though he has played infrequently behind Allen in stints with Buffalo in 2021 and 2024, Trubisky made five appearances (two starts) for Pittsburgh a season ago and completed 67 of 107 pass attempts (62.6 percent) for 632 yards (5.9 YPA), four touchdowns and five interceptions while adding 54 yards and two scores on 16 carries.