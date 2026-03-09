Mitchell Trubisky News: Signed to back up Ward

The Titans are set to sign Trubisky to two-year deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Trubisky, who served as Josh Allen's top backup the last two seasons while with the Bills, is thus slated to handle that role in Tennessee behind 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. Also currently in the team's QB mix is Will Levis (shoulder), but the addition of Trubisky could foreshadow the 2023 second-rounder being moved.