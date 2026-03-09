Mitchell Trubisky headshot

Mitchell Trubisky News: Signed to back up Ward

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

The Titans are set to sign Trubisky to two-year deal, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Trubisky, who served as Josh Allen's top backup the last two seasons while with the Bills, is thus slated to handle that role in Tennessee behind 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. Also currently in the team's QB mix is Will Levis (shoulder), but the addition of Trubisky could foreshadow the 2023 second-rounder being moved.

