Mitchell Trubisky News: Tosses Week 18 touchdown

Trubisky completed 15 of 21 passes for 101 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Patriots. He added 12 rushing yards on four carries.

Josh Allen played the first snap to keep his consecutive start streak alive before turning things over to Trubisky, who connected with Ray Davis for a two-yard TD in the second quarter. Trubisky then gave way to Mike White midway through the third quarter. It was the first extensive action of the season for either backup QB, and it will likely be their last as Allen will take back the reins of the offense when the Bills host the Broncos in the wild-card round next weekend.