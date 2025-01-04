Mitchell Wilcox News: Elevated to active roster
The Patriots elevated Wilcox from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, Chris Mason of The Springfield Republican reports.
Wilcox will be elevated for the third and final time this season and will be available for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bills. Wilcox played 28 snaps (one on offense, 27 on special teams) in his first two games but did not show up on the box score in either contest.
