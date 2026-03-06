M.J. Stewart headshot

M.J. Stewart News: Likely remaining in Houston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 6, 2026 at 10:33am

Stewart (quadriceps) plans on signing a one-year deal to remain in Houston, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Stewart missed Houston's final eight regular-season games in 2025 due to a quadriceps injury, but it now appears he's moved past the issue. The veteran safety from North Carolina has appeared in 24 regular-season games over the past two seasons, tallying 37 total tackles, two passes defensed and one forced fumble while contributing both on defense (316 snaps) and special teams (447 snaps). If the 30-year-old signs a one-year deal with Houston as expected, he'll likely maintain a similar role during the 2026 season.

M.J. Stewart
Houston Texans
