M.J. Stewart News: Likely remaining in Houston
Stewart (quadriceps) plans on signing a one-year deal to remain in Houston, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Stewart missed Houston's final eight regular-season games in 2025 due to a quadriceps injury, but it now appears he's moved past the issue. The veteran safety from North Carolina has appeared in 24 regular-season games over the past two seasons, tallying 37 total tackles, two passes defensed and one forced fumble while contributing both on defense (316 snaps) and special teams (447 snaps). If the 30-year-old signs a one-year deal with Houston as expected, he'll likely maintain a similar role during the 2026 season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring M.J. Stewart See More
-
IDP Analysis
IDP Fantasy Football Analysis Week 5: Top Risers and Fallers158 days ago
-
Corner Report
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Wild-Card Round MatchupsJanuary 10, 2025
-
Exploiting the Matchups
Exploiting the Matchups: Wild-Card Round BreakdownJanuary 12, 2024
-
Box Score Breakdown
Box Score Breakdown: Snaps, Routes, Air Yards & Personnel from Week 9November 6, 2023
-
IDP Analysis
IDP Analysis: Week 17 ReviewJanuary 3, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring M.J. Stewart See More