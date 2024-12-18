Mo Alie-Cox Injury: DNP on Wednesday
Alie-Cox (hip) didn't practice Wednesday.
The VCU product played through is hip injury in Indianapolis' Week 15 loss to the Broncos, failing to record a stat across 28 total snaps (22 offensive and six on special teams). Wednesday's DNP is likely an indication that the injury worsened Sunday, putting Alie-Cox in jeopardy of missing the Week 16 divisional matchup against the Titans. His likely needs to upgrade to at least limited participation Thursday or Friday in order to play.
