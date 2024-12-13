Mo Alie-Cox Injury: Questionable, expected to play

Alie-Cox (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, but coach Shane Steichen said Alie-Cox will play, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Alie-Cox wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday or Thursday before logging a DNP on Friday. It sounds like he's avoided a serious injury, and the Colts expect him to play versus Denver. The Colts like to use multiple tight ends, rendering none of them useful in fantasy outside of the deepest of formats. Alie-Cox has 11 catches for 132 yards and one touchdown on 18 targets across 13 games this season.