Mo Alie-Cox Injury: Questionable for Week 16

Alie-Cox (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans.

After logging a pair of DNPs to open the practice week, Alie-Cox was able to get in a full session Friday. The veteran tight end has played in all 14 games this season but has done little in the box score, accruing 11-132-1 receiving on 18 targets. He's well off the fantasy radar in a Colts offense that likes to use multiple tight ends.