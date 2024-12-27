Mo Alie-Cox Injury: Questionable for Week 17

Alie-Cox (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Alie-Cox had previously dealt with a hip injury that limited his practice reps in recent weeks. The toe issue is new, but Alie-Cox logged a full practice Friday after a pair of DNPs to open the week. He's been following this same regimen for a couple weeks now and has yet to miss a contest this season. Alie-Cox has 12 catches for 147 yards and one touchdown this season.