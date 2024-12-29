Mo Alie-Cox News: Good to go for Sunday

Alie-Cox (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Alie-Cox took a questionable tag into the weekend, but the Colts never seemed to have much concern about his availability after he followed up missed practices Wednesday and Thursday with a full session Friday. He'll be one of three tight ends active Sunday in what will likely be a committee approach at the position, as none of Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree or Kylen Granson has played more than two-thirds of the snaps in any game this season.