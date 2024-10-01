Mo Alie-Cox News: Not involved in Week 4

Alie-Cox did not record a single target in Sunday's 27-24 win over the Steelers.

Alie-Cox played 31 of the Colts' 66 offensive snaps Sunday, ahead of fellow tight ends Drew Ogletree (24) and Kylen Granson (20). Despite playing the most snaps, Alie-Cox continued to operate primarily as a blocker and failed to record a catch for the third time through four games. The 31-year-old veteran should not be trusted for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 5 matchup against the Jaguars.