Mo Alie-Cox News: Not targeted in loss

Alie-Cox did not draw a target during Sunday's 21-13 loss at Minnesota.

Between Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree and Kylen Granson, only one target was earned in Week 9. None of the three is likely to garner much fantasy value if they can't separate themselves in terms of playing time, and Alie-Cox specifically must clear the additional hurdle of being the one most frequently assigned blocking duties.