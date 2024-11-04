Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mo Alie-Cox headshot

Mo Alie-Cox News: Not targeted in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 4, 2024 at 8:18am

Alie-Cox did not draw a target during Sunday's 21-13 loss at Minnesota.

Between Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree and Kylen Granson, only one target was earned in Week 9. None of the three is likely to garner much fantasy value if they can't separate themselves in terms of playing time, and Alie-Cox specifically must clear the additional hurdle of being the one most frequently assigned blocking duties.

Mo Alie-Cox
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now