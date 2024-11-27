Mo Alie-Cox News: Not targeted in Week 12
Alie-Cox failed to record a single target in Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Lions.
Alie-Cox played 42 percent of the Colts' offensive snaps, but the 31-year-old was not targeted by quarterback Anthony Richardson. The veteran tight end has now been held without a catch in 8 of 12 games this season, providing little to no fantasy utility most weeks. Alie-Cox remains off the fantasy radar as the Colts are set to visit the Patriots in Week 13.
