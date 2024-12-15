Mo Alie-Cox News: Ready to play Week 15

Alie-Cox (hip) was deemed active ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Alie-Cox was expected to play after popping up on the injury report with a hip issue Friday. The 29-year-old has logged 11 catches for 132 yards and a touchdown this season. He should continue to fill into the Colts' by-committe rotation at tight end alongside Kylen Granson, Drew Ogletree and Mill Mallory.