Mo Alie-Cox headshot

Mo Alie-Cox News: Returning to Indy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2026

Alie-Cox is re-signing with the Colts on a one-year contract, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

Alie-Cox has spent the first eight campaigns of his career in Indianapolis and hasn't missed a regular-season game since 2020. While he hasn't topped 189 regular-season receiving yards since 2021, the veteran tight end has been useful in the red zone, with 12 of his 81 catches going for touchdowns over the past five campaigns. Tyler Warren is firmly established as Indianapolis' long-term starter at the position, but Alie-Cox's return gives the Colts veteran leadership and elite run blocking at tight end.

Mo Alie-Cox
Indianapolis Colts
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