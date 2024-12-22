Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mo Alie-Cox headshot

Mo Alie-Cox News: Suiting up against Titans

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 22, 2024

Alie-Cox (hip) is active for Sunday's Week 16 tilt against Tennessee.

Alie-Cox entered the weekend questionable to play due to a hip injury, but he'll be able to take the field against the Titans. It would have been unusual to see the veteran tight end sidelined on game day, as he hasn't missed a regular-season contest since 2020. Alie-Cox hasn't been a big offensive contributor this year, though, as he has recorded a modest 11 catches for 132 yards and touchdown through 14 games.

Mo Alie-Cox
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now