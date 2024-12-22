Mo Alie-Cox News: Suiting up against Titans

Alie-Cox (hip) is active for Sunday's Week 16 tilt against Tennessee.

Alie-Cox entered the weekend questionable to play due to a hip injury, but he'll be able to take the field against the Titans. It would have been unusual to see the veteran tight end sidelined on game day, as he hasn't missed a regular-season contest since 2020. Alie-Cox hasn't been a big offensive contributor this year, though, as he has recorded a modest 11 catches for 132 yards and touchdown through 14 games.