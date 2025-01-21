Mo Alie-Cox News: Wraps 2024 with 12 catches

Alie-Cox secured 12 of 22 targets for 147 yards and one touchdown across 17 regular-season games.

Alie-Cox has suited up for all 17 regular-season games in four consecutive years, playing a consistent and reliable blocking role for the Colts, though his involvement in the passing game continues to decline. The 31-year-old veteran is now slated to become an unrestricted free agent, and if Indianapolis intends to re-sign a potential departure at the tight end position, Kylen Granson could be a higher priority.